GENEVA'S CROSS
The Gift of Faith Lasts an Eternity
The Gift of Faith Lasts an Eternity”TEXARKANA, AR, USA, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by an incredible lady who touches everyone she meets in a most profound way, Geneva’s Cross is a Christian novel (first in the series) showcasing faith, hope, love, and the ability to leave the darkness and go toward the light at any time in your life. Geneva’s Cross focuses on God’s love through the actions of the characters, making a
difference one person at a time.
Elijah James finds himself second-guessing everything he’s done in the past, especially when it came to his wife Geneva. In a terrible state of emotional existence, the bad attitude he’s had for many years was beginning to catch up to him. From the first time he saw Geneva, he was in a spell, but for some reason, her extreme faith, put him off, unsure what he even thought about God. When Geneva was no longer around, every memory began rushing in, filling his thoughts with random moments the past held dear. From his recollections of Geneva to his daughter Ella there taking care of him, something became very clear. Elijah finds himself on a quest to find answers but finds more answers than he bargains for, changing his life forever.
TODD BURPO, New York Times best-selling author of Heaven is for Real, said “In a uniquely southern charm and perspective, Geneva’s Cross is going to invite you to join Elijah James on what is probably the most painful journey of his life through loss, loneliness, regret, and uncertainty. Elijah is normally a bit selfish and cranky, but otherwise likable and all too familiar.
You will find yourself crying with and cheering for Elijah as you wait to see if the encouragement from his family and his newfound reliance with God, will be enough for Elijah to make it on this unpredictable and heart-challenging downturn. Get ready for a great read!”
GENEVA’S CROSS - Published by Pen & Publish - Price: $15.00
Publication Date: April 25, 2022 ISBN #978-1-956897-07-4
Available to purchase on Amazon, Ingram, Kindle, B & N
& wherever books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Finding her muse when she was only a child, Tammy wrote poetry. It was only the beginning of her love of words and storytelling. Through the years, her writings turned pure inspirational, always looking for something positive in every situation. Focusing on Christian stories is not only how she writes, but how she lives, doing her best to make a difference in other’s lives. “I give God all the glory,” Thompson said.
Tammy D. Thompson
