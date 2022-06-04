Submit Release
Howard Ruby and Yvette Mimieux's $50 Million Dollar Belair Calif Estate, Sets June 2022 Date for Full Estate Sale

Kings Auctions Inc., in partnership with California Estate Sales and Auction Company presents the Howard Ruby and Yvette Mimieux Belair California Estate Sale.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This luxury estate is one of Belair's most significant homes named ll Sogno, meaning "the dream". It was home to one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples, and the home's interior was designed by Kalef Alaton, one of the 25 most influential interior designers of the 20th century according to Architectural Digest.

The estate will present furnishings from Ruby's Belair compound for a total of 20,000 square feet of items for sale. The contents include fine art, fine furnishings, antiques, rare items, accessories, an imported pottery collection and over 50 crystal chandeliers. Hundreds of images are available for viewing on the Upcoming Auction page of California Estate Sales and Auction Company, the firm chosen to host the special event.

At the June 2022 Belair estate sale, attendees will find that the Ruby estate was decorated to perfection with 17th, 18th, and 19th French décor, with accents of Asian Art and Balinese collectibles, many rare or one-of-a-kind. No design detail was ever overlooked. Mimieux's art studio was also impeccably decorated with a Balinese sensibility highlighted with modern art. The bright vibrant colors, rare handmade accessories, and velvet furnishing are a decorators' dream come true.

In addition, also being offered for sale will be over 250 pieces of jewelry once owned by Mrs. Ruby, most signed, making for an even more exciting and valued event.

This will be the estate sale of the decade.

