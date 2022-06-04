Vietjet flights from HCM City to Phuket reopened



VIETNAM, June 4 -

Vietjet Deputy Commercial Director Phạm Hùng Việt welcomed passengers at the boarding gate. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet’s route connecting HCM City with beach paradise Phuket (Thailand) has been resumed, with four round-trip flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flight departs from HCM City at 9am and lands in Phuket at 11am while the return flight departs from Phuket at 12pm and arrives Tân Sơn Nhất Airport at 1.50pm.

Tickets are available from vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, facebook.com/vietjetvietnam, domestic and international booking offices and ticket agents, according to Vietjet.

Vietjet is the first airline to reopen the HCM City-Phuket route, bringing more choices and experiences to passengers going to Thailand besides the familiar destination of Bangkok.

It is also the airline with the most routes linking Việt Nam with the country. — VNS