Submit Release
News Search

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,814 in the last 365 days.

Vietjet flights from HCM City to Phuket reopened


VIETNAM, June 4 -  

Vietjet Deputy Commercial Director Phạm Hùng Việt welcomed passengers at the boarding gate. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet’s route connecting HCM City with beach paradise Phuket (Thailand) has been resumed, with four round-trip flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flight departs from HCM City at 9am and lands in Phuket at 11am while the return flight departs from Phuket at 12pm and arrives Tân Sơn Nhất Airport at 1.50pm.

Tickets are available from  vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, facebook.com/vietjetvietnam, domestic and international booking offices and ticket agents, according to Vietjet. 

Vietjet is the first airline to reopen the HCM City-Phuket route, bringing more choices and experiences to passengers going to Thailand besides the familiar destination of Bangkok.

It is also the airline with the most routes linking Việt Nam with the country. — VNS

 

 

You just read:

Vietjet flights from HCM City to Phuket reopened

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.