Hormone Balance Centers Partners with Dr. Robert Jones to Offer Telemedicine Services for Hormone Balancing Nationwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hormone Balance Centers, a leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, has announced it is now offering optimized hormone treatment services nationwide with expanded telemedicine services.
As part of this announcement, Hormone Balance Centers has also announced that Dr. Robert Jones, a pioneer and innovator in hormone balancing, has come out of retirement to help Ricky and Candy Brandon, Co-Founders of Hormone Balance Centers, launch this expanded nationwide effort. This exciting development will allow clients nationwide to access specialized hormone balancing services that use bio-identical hormone therapies to restore and maintain the body’s optimal hormone levels in an effort to target and treat the root causes of medical conditions.
Hormone therapy has proven an effective tool for treating the causes of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), fatigue, insomnia, depression, low sex drive, mood swings, hyper and hypothyroidism, and other hormone-connected conditions. Hormone Balance Centers’ team of molecular biologists, medical advisers, and hormone optimization specialists work with clients to achieve optimal hormone levels that leave them feeling their best day in and day out.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought about an increased acceptance of telemedicine across the healthcare industry,” remarked Ricky Brandon, co-founder of Hormone Balance Centers. “We are excited to optimize hormones nationwide, so clients no longer need to travel to our Utah office for specialized treatment,” he added.
Candy Brandon, a molecular biologist who used to do cancer marker testing to predict certain types of cancer, refocused her career on hormone balancing and optimization after seeing the difference it made for her own life and family. This was particularly true when she suffered extremely low energy and chronic fatigue, yet was given a clean bill of health from physicians. Her symptoms ultimately improved with hormone balancing and a deeply rooted understanding of the human body’s hormone optimization process.
Each day, Hormone Balance Centers is helping new clients achieve that same feeling, and newly expanded telemedicine services will help bring this hormone optimization effect to clients nationwide. To learn more about Hormone Balance Centers and Ricky Brandon, Candy Brandon, and Dr. Robert Jones, please visit HormoneBalanceCenters.com.
