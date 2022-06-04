Chidozie - The Ex-military Fashion Designer
BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chidozie, the ex-military fashion designer, is slowly making his mark on the fashion scene. Both the designer and his namesake brand are on the rise in New York with plans to never slow down. The role of a fashion designer has always required a unique mind, and Chidozie’s unique point of view will soon take him further than the eyes can see.
Chidozie, The Name
God Fixes.
A sacred name of family.
Mother’s father born with name.
Mother christens son with same.
Chidozie. The name he was given.
Chidozie, The Designer
Chidozie Omile, born in Atlanta, Georgia & raised in Woodbridge, Virginia carrying Nigerian blood. Chidozie started his career in fashion in 2016 with a single graphic printed t-shirt, released shortly after graduating from Alabama State University with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. In November 2017, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein, Germany. During his time off duty he traveled back-and-forth to London to complete two intensive courses at the London College of Fashion; Footwear Design and Getting Your Fashion Collection to Market. Chidozie’s newfound knowledge emboldened him to expand beyond his previously released graphic t-shirt. In March 2020, he released a 15-piece one-off capsule collection which included three pairs of knee-high leather boots and sportswear-inspired separates – all of which were sold to his fellow military members. In September 2020, Chidozie was sent on a new military assignment to Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, South Korea. He utilized his time in Korea to study the business of fashion while sampling and building his network of suppliers. One year later, Chidozie establishes his namesake company then separates from military service on September 11th, 2021, relocating to Brooklyn, New York to begin his new life of design.
Chidozie, The Brand
Founded in 2021, the Chidozie Collection narrates a story of becoming. Chidozie Omile was influenced by his childhood passion for writing, performance and visual storytelling, to construct the character of Chidozie: a radical romantic who, despite being haunted by an ungodly soul tie with his first love, consciously follows his spiritual calling to heal the world with fashion. This narrative is revealed in a collection of limited run pieces steeped in dark romance, crafted with high-quality materials and one-of-a-kind details for an evocative, yet poetic look.
Chidozie, The Collection
Dark, poetic, sexy -- the ethos behind Chidozie’s debut womenswear collection Lust. Described by the designer as, “A radical reflection of oppressed sexuality combined with self-love and narcissism,” he establishes his brand’s foundation through a line of intimate signatures.
The collection of mesh wardrobe essentials features Chidozie's signature CC logo all over a tight, elastic knit-lace. Sustainably crafted and designed to be the foundation of his collections, each piece exudes a provocative, yet subtle sense of beauty.
Stay tuned as he prepares to release his highly anticipated Chapter 2 collection in June and explore his iconic Chapter 1 collection at chidozie.com.
