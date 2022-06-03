Senate Resolution 305 Printer's Number 1704
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1704
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
305
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, ARGALL, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,
BROWNE, COMITTA, CORMAN, COSTA, FONTANA, GORDNER, HUTCHINSON,
LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN AND
J. WARD, JUNE 3, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 3, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of June 2022 as "Dairy Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The dairy industry is Pennsylvania's largest
agricultural industry; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our
communities; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's
agriculture and overall economy, generating $12.6 billion of
economic activity annually; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in terms of
the number of dairy farms; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks seventh nationally in milk
production and this Commonwealth's 474,000 cows produced more
than 10.1 billion pounds of milk in 2021; and
WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 52,000 jobs
across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this
