Senate Resolution 305 Printer's Number 1704

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1704

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

305

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, ARGALL, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,

BROWNE, COMITTA, CORMAN, COSTA, FONTANA, GORDNER, HUTCHINSON,

LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN AND

J. WARD, JUNE 3, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2022 as "Dairy Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The dairy industry is Pennsylvania's largest

agricultural industry; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's

agriculture and overall economy, generating $12.6 billion of

economic activity annually; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in terms of

the number of dairy farms; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks seventh nationally in milk

production and this Commonwealth's 474,000 cows produced more

than 10.1 billion pounds of milk in 2021; and

WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 52,000 jobs

across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this

