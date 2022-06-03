Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,923 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 305 Printer's Number 1704

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1704

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

305

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, ARGALL, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,

BROWNE, COMITTA, CORMAN, COSTA, FONTANA, GORDNER, HUTCHINSON,

LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN AND

J. WARD, JUNE 3, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2022 as "Dairy Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The dairy industry is Pennsylvania's largest

agricultural industry; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's

agriculture and overall economy, generating $12.6 billion of

economic activity annually; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in terms of

the number of dairy farms; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks seventh nationally in milk

production and this Commonwealth's 474,000 cows produced more

than 10.1 billion pounds of milk in 2021; and

WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 52,000 jobs

across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 305 Printer's Number 1704

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.