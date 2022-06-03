Senate Resolution 306 Printer's Number 1705

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1705

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

306

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY CORMAN, BREWSTER, ARGALL, AUMENT, BAKER,

BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, BROOKS, BROWNE, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT,

COMITTA, COSTA, DiSANTO, DUSH, FLYNN, FONTANA, GEBHARD,

HAYWOOD, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, KANE, KEARNEY, LANGERHOLC,

LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, MENSCH, MUTH, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN,

REGAN, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO, SCAVELLO, SCHWANK, STEFANO,

TARTAGLIONE, TOMLINSON, VOGEL, J. WARD, K. WARD, A. WILLIAMS,

L. WILLIAMS AND YUDICHAK, JUNE 3, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2022 as "Cancer Survivors

Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania and honoring all cancer

survivors for their strength and courage in the face of this

devastating illness.

WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society estimates that there

will be 1,918,030 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the United

States in 2022; and

WHEREAS, As a result of advances in early detection and

treatment, cancer has become a curable disease for some and a

chronic illness for many others; and

WHEREAS, A cancer survivor is anyone living with a history of

cancer from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of

life; and

WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society and the National Cancer

Institute estimate that more than 16.9 million Americans with a

history of invasive cancer were alive in the United States on

