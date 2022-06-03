Senate Resolution 306 Printer's Number 1705
INTRODUCED BY CORMAN, BREWSTER, ARGALL, AUMENT, BAKER,
BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, BROOKS, BROWNE, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT,
COMITTA, COSTA, DiSANTO, DUSH, FLYNN, FONTANA, GEBHARD,
HAYWOOD, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, KANE, KEARNEY, LANGERHOLC,
LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, MENSCH, MUTH, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN,
REGAN, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO, SCAVELLO, SCHWANK, STEFANO,
TARTAGLIONE, TOMLINSON, VOGEL, J. WARD, K. WARD, A. WILLIAMS,
L. WILLIAMS AND YUDICHAK, JUNE 3, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of June 2022 as "Cancer Survivors
Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania and honoring all cancer
survivors for their strength and courage in the face of this
devastating illness.
WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society estimates that there
will be 1,918,030 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the United
States in 2022; and
WHEREAS, As a result of advances in early detection and
treatment, cancer has become a curable disease for some and a
chronic illness for many others; and
WHEREAS, A cancer survivor is anyone living with a history of
cancer from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of
life; and
WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society and the National Cancer
Institute estimate that more than 16.9 million Americans with a
history of invasive cancer were alive in the United States on
