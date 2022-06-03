Senate Bill 1267 Printer's Number 1707
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - shall be at the discretion of the secretary but shall, at a
minimum, include representatives of academia, the provider
community and the faith-based community and organized
representatives of disparate populations within this
Commonwealth.
(c) Powers and duties.--The advisory committee shall have
the following powers and duties, without limitation:
(1) Advising the secretary on matters concerning health
disparities in this Commonwealth and recommending actions
that are data-driven, evidence-based and culturally aware.
(2) Increasing public awareness of the existence of
health disparities in this Commonwealth.
(3) Mobilizing Statewide, community and individual
actions to eliminate health disparities in this Commonwealth.
(4) Assisting in the identification of Federal and
private foundation funding to support programs to address
health disparities in this Commonwealth.
(5) Assisting in the identification of the conditions
and causes of health disparities in this Commonwealth and
prioritizing strategies to address the elimination of health
disparities.
(6) Enhancing the coordination and support of existing
Commonwealth programs, including:
(i) Identifying evidence-based practices and
providing advice and guidance on public and private
resources.
(ii) Disseminating information on programs to reduce
and eliminate identified health disparities.
(iii) Utilizing assessment tools to improve cultural
competency of health care providers.
