Senate Bill 1267 Printer's Number 1707

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - shall be at the discretion of the secretary but shall, at a

minimum, include representatives of academia, the provider

community and the faith-based community and organized

representatives of disparate populations within this

Commonwealth.

(c) Powers and duties.--The advisory committee shall have

the following powers and duties, without limitation:

(1) Advising the secretary on matters concerning health

disparities in this Commonwealth and recommending actions

that are data-driven, evidence-based and culturally aware.

(2) Increasing public awareness of the existence of

health disparities in this Commonwealth.

(3) Mobilizing Statewide, community and individual

actions to eliminate health disparities in this Commonwealth.

(4) Assisting in the identification of Federal and

private foundation funding to support programs to address

health disparities in this Commonwealth.

(5) Assisting in the identification of the conditions

and causes of health disparities in this Commonwealth and

prioritizing strategies to address the elimination of health

disparities.

(6) Enhancing the coordination and support of existing

Commonwealth programs, including:

(i) Identifying evidence-based practices and

providing advice and guidance on public and private

resources.

(ii) Disseminating information on programs to reduce

and eliminate identified health disparities.

(iii) Utilizing assessment tools to improve cultural

competency of health care providers.

