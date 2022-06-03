Senate Bill 1262 Printer's Number 1709

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1709

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1262

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, PITTMAN, MENSCH, YUDICHAK

AND STEFANO, JUNE 3, 2022

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JUNE 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 27 (Environmental Resources) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, providing for emerging technologies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 27 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 43

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

Sec.

4301. Definitions.

4302. Duties of department.

§ 4301. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Cryptocurrency." Digital currency designed to work as a

medium of exchange through a computer network that is not

reliant on any central authority, such as a government or bank,

