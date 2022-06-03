Senate Bill 1262 Printer's Number 1709
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1262
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, PITTMAN, MENSCH, YUDICHAK
AND STEFANO, JUNE 3, 2022
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JUNE 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 27 (Environmental Resources) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, providing for emerging technologies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 27 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:
CHAPTER 43
EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
Sec.
4301. Definitions.
4302. Duties of department.
§ 4301. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Cryptocurrency." Digital currency designed to work as a
medium of exchange through a computer network that is not
reliant on any central authority, such as a government or bank,
