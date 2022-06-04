Sweden to host World Environment Day on 5 June, together with UN – opening at National Museum of Science and Technology

SWEDEN, June 4 - This year, Sweden will host World Environment Day – 50 years after it was launched in Stockholm. Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll will open World Environment Day on 5 June, together with Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen. The opening will take place at the National Museum of Science and Technology and will include a discussion with young people about their vision for the future. Media representatives are welcome to follow the event onsite.

“This year, World Environment Day is coming home to Sweden. All around the country, municipalities, organisations and individuals will get involved in a range of different activities to contribute to a better environment. Events at local level can have a global impact,” says Ms Strandhäll.

World Environment Day is being held just a few days after the high-level UN conference Stockholm+50, which gathered the countries of the world in Stockholm. It will be a day when many people will have the opportunity to take part and get involved.

World Environment Day is the UN’s international thematic day to strengthen commitment for the environment. This year’s theme, Only One Earth, highlights everyone’s joint responsibility for the planet we call home, and encourages a more sustainable lifestyle.

At the National Museum of Science and Technology, Ms Strandhäll and Ms Andersen will follow up on one of the themes from the Stockholm+50 meeting, namely the opportunities for young people to get involved and exert influence over the way climate and environmental issues are handled. This will be done in the form of a discussion with young people. The discussion will be held in the same area as the museum’s Zero City exhibition, which focuses on sustainable cities of tomorrow.