Governor Newsom Issues Statement on Death of Caltrans Worker

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Maintenance Worker Quanda McGadney:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the death of Caltrans Maintenance Worker Quanda McGadney, a dedicated public servant to the state for more than 18 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and Caltrans colleagues for their loss.”

McGadney, 51, of Vallejo, died today after being struck by a vehicle while working along Interstate 80 near Vacaville. She joined Caltrans in 2018.

McGadney is survived by her 9-year-old daughter, Nairobi, and her sisters, Priscilla Stevenson and Candice McGadney.

McGadney is the 190th Caltrans worker to lose their life on the job since 1921.

In honor of McGadney, Capitol, and Capitol swing space, flags will be flown at half-staff.