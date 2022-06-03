Prime Minister ’s call with Norwegian counterpart

LITHUANIA, June 3 - On Friday, 3 June, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė had a phone call with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to discuss the bilateral co-operation and the potential for its development, the security situation in Europe, reinforcement of NATO security measures, support for Ukraine in the face of the Russia’s war, and the need to continue and step up the pressure on the authoritarian regimes in Russia and Belarus, including through the coordinated sanctions on those involved in the aggression against Ukraine and in violations of international law and domestic repressions. The Prime Ministers also discussed the human rights situation in Belarus and the geopolitical consequences of its integration with Russia for the regional security.

‘The Nordic countries, including Norway, have always been very friendly and attentive to the Baltic region ever since it regained its independence. Today, our ever-expanding cooperation boasts mutually beneficial achievements and has all the potential to continue to grow,’ said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Ministers mentioned the productive role of the Lithuanian diaspora in Norway, the long-term partnership between the states in the field of energy security, notably the liquefied natural gas terminal Independence, built in cooperation with Norway. Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine proved this cooperation as particularly useful and timely.

The Head of Government thanked Norway for their contribution to the security of the Baltic region through their efforts in such critical areas as air defence. The Prime Minister emphasized Russia's long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security and stability, to which NATO must respond by significantly strengthening defence and deterrence in the eastern flank.

‘We have no other option but to help Ukraine to prevail over the aggressor, while realizing that each day of delay will inevitably increase the number of casualties and the scale of the humanitarian emergency. Not only is support to Ukraine morally just vis-a-vis Ukrainians defending their country amid Russia’s war crimes, but it is also crucial for the peaceful and stable future of Europe: if Vladimir Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, he will continue to resort to blackmail and warmongering to achieve his schemes,’ said the Prime Minister.