For Immediate Release:

June 3, 2022

Contact:

Nadia Marji CMP®, KDWP Chief of Public Affairs

(785) 338-3036

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Nonresident Deer Draw Results Coming Soon

PRATT – Phones at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ (KDWP) Pratt Operations Office have been ringing with calls from nonresident deer hunters anxious to know if they drew a permit for the 2022-2023 seasons.

Historically, results of KDWP’s nonresident deer draw have been announced the first week of June, but this year applicants can expect results in mid-June at the earliest. KDWP launched a new licensing system on May 1, just days after the April 29 application deadline, pushing the timeline for the nonresident deer draw back a few weeks while customer data is transferred.

”KDWP had another record year of nonresident deer applications,” said Shanda Knapic, Chief of Licensing. “We received almost 30,000 applications from April 1 – 29. We’re aware the anticipation of waiting on draw results can be stressful; however we appreciate your patience with us as we validate the data and confirm the accuracy of the information that was migrated into our new system.”

Once the draw is complete all applicants will receive an email with their results. Applicants who are successful will receive either a printed carcass tag in the mail or an e-tag on the “Go Outdoors” mobile app, depending on which option they chose on the application. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a refund check in the mail.

For more information about the Go Outdoors KS mobile app visit https://ksoutdoors.com/License-Permits/KDWP-Mobile-Apps/. For information about deer season dates, regulations, and more visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Big-Game-Information/Deer.