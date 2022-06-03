Northbound SR 347 work-zone changes at Maricopa Road begin Monday night (June 6)

PHOENIX – Drivers who use northbound State Route 347 north of the city of Maricopa should plan on work zone restrictions starting the week of June 6-10 as paving and other construction advance on an intersection improvement project at Old Maricopa Road.

Beginning Monday night (June 6), the two northbound lanes of SR 347 will temporarily be shifted to the right in the work zone at Old Maricopa Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound SR 347 drivers will not be able to make a left turn onto Old Maricopa Road during this phase of construction.

Detour: Drivers who normally would turn left onto Old Maricopa Road can instead continue north on SR 347 and use westbound Interstate 10 before exiting at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard in order to access Maricopa Road from the north.

Drivers on northbound SR 347 north of Maricopa also can consider using eastbound Riggs Road as an alternate route to reach I-10 while also avoiding the current intersection improvement project at Old Maricopa Road.

Paving work along northbound SR 347 is expected to continue through mid-July. Restrictions and work schedules, including possible weekend work, are subject to change. Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.