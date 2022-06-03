Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor White Mountain Apache Police Officer Adrian Lopez

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, June 6, in honor of White Mountain Apache Police Officer Adrian Lopez.

Officer Lopez was killed in the line of duty Thursday night after being shot while making a traffic stop in Whiteriver, Arizona.

“This is a heartbreaking loss. Officer Adrian Lopez served with the White Mountain Apache Police Department for just five months when he lost his life in the line of duty,” said Governor Ducey. “There is no greater act of selflessness than for one to lay down his life for another. Officer Lopez will be remembered as a selfless and brave protector. This is a sobering reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Acts of violence and lawlessness against our law enforcement is unacceptable. In this time of mourning, our prayers are with Officer Lopez’s wife, child and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe.”

