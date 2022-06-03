Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,928 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor White Mountain Apache Police Officer Adrian Lopez

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, June 6, in honor of White Mountain Apache Police Officer Adrian Lopez.

Officer Lopez was killed in the line of duty Thursday night after being shot while making a traffic stop in Whiteriver, Arizona.

“This is a heartbreaking loss. Officer Adrian Lopez served with the White Mountain Apache Police Department for just five months when he lost his life in the line of duty,” said Governor Ducey. “There is no greater act of selflessness than for one to lay down his life for another. Officer Lopez will be remembered as a selfless and brave protector. This is a sobering reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Acts of violence and lawlessness against our law enforcement is unacceptable. In this time of mourning, our prayers are with Officer Lopez’s wife, child and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor White Mountain Apache Police Officer Adrian Lopez

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.