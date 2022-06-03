Westminster Barracks / Violation of Relief From Abuse

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1003408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/03/2022 – approximately 0840 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of RFA

ACCUSED: Jay Pinette

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/03/2022 at approximately 0840 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse order. Upon further investigation, it was determined 47 year old Jay Pinette allegedly violated a Relief From Abuse order. Pinette reported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Pinette was cited and released on a new set of conditions and to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 6th, 2022, at 1200 hours, to answer the above charge.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 – 1200Hours

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

