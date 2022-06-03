Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Violation of Relief From Abuse

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1003408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens                        

STATION: Westminster Barracks 

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/03/2022 – approximately 0840 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of RFA

 

ACCUSED: Jay Pinette

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/03/2022 at approximately 0840 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse order. Upon further investigation, it was determined 47 year old Jay Pinette allegedly violated a Relief From Abuse order. Pinette reported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Pinette was cited and released on a new set of conditions and to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 6th, 2022, at 1200 hours, to answer the above charge.

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 – 1200Hours

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Eric.Clemens@vermont.gov

 

