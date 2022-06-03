Westminster Barracks / Violation of Relief From Abuse
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003408
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/03/2022 – approximately 0840 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of RFA
ACCUSED: Jay Pinette
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/03/2022 at approximately 0840 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse order. Upon further investigation, it was determined 47 year old Jay Pinette allegedly violated a Relief From Abuse order. Pinette reported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Pinette was cited and released on a new set of conditions and to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 6th, 2022, at 1200 hours, to answer the above charge.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 – 1200Hours
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Eric Clemens
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600 – Dispatch