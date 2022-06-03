Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – June 2022
June 10, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
10:00 am: Call the meeting to order
10:30 am: Review/discuss Central Mediation Center report
11:10 am: Review BI State Plan progress and process to update it
12:10 am: Working Lunch
12:30 pm: Progress report on TBI grant project evaluation services, Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE), formerly Schmeeckle Research, Inc.
1:00 pm: Committee Reports
1:05 pm: Nebraska VR TBI Grant Activities Report
1:20 pm: Unfinished and New Business
1:40 pm: Announcements
Adjourn