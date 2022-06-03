Submit Release
Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – June 2022

June 10, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

10:00 am: Call the meeting to order

10:30 am: Review/discuss Central Mediation Center report

11:10 am: Review BI State Plan progress and process to update it

12:10 am: Working Lunch

12:30 pm: Progress report on TBI grant project evaluation services, Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE), formerly Schmeeckle Research, Inc.

1:00 pm: Committee Reports

1:05 pm: Nebraska VR TBI Grant Activities Report

1:20 pm: Unfinished and New Business

1:40 pm: Announcements

Adjourn

View Full Agenda

Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – June 2022

