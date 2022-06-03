Digital Hands sets a new standard for Detection and Response capabilities in partnership with Google Cloud
The security capabilities of Google Cloud combined with CyGuard Maestro™ allow for unprecedented investigation, protection, and response against cyber threats.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Digital Hands announces a strategic partnership with Google, providing an integral component of massive scale in the creation and delivery of unprecedented detection and response capabilities in the cybersecurity XDR services market. The security capabilities of Google Cloud, when combined with the CyGuard Maestro™ platform, allow for unprecedented investigation, protection, and response against cyber threats in the modern threat landscape where traditional security tools and practices are no guarantee of protection.
In providing highly adaptative security operations services for enterprise clients for over two decades, Digital Hands was an original entrant in the threat response business and competitively positioned due to its extension beyond the traditional cyber monitoring and alerting segment.
“Being in the response business requires decisioning based on data. Our vision for comprehensive security has always meant having access to unlimited data and searchability thereby providing actionable and meaningful results. Historically there has been a tradeoff of the value we envisioned versus the cost of both the sheer volume of data and speed of processing. This partnership with Google allows us to ingest unlimited data points and perform high speed, high volume analytics to fully tell the threat story without a prohibitive cost model or processing delays that can take days to deliver answers in an environment where seconds matter. This Big Data approach to scale has the speed and economics that any customer can afford, regardless of position on the maturity spectrum. When combined by our machine speed of response delivered by CyGuard Maestro™, the results for protection are unmatched,” says Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands.
“Our partnership with Digital Hands was not by chance. We were impressed with their deep cyber expertise, focus on security outcomes in addition to innovative technology, and their vision of the SOC of the future”, says Sunil Potti, Google Cloud Security VP/GM, in Google’s interest in the alliance. “By partnering with Google Cloud, Digital Hands leverages further building blocks for their signature XDR offerings by developing on Google’s planet scale security, business intelligence, and data analytics and machine learning platforms ."
Jason Allen, CTO at Digital Hands, spearheaded the evaluation and prototyping of new services on the Google Cloud Platform. “Security-as-code is now a reality with Google Cloud and CyGuard Maestro™. Petabyte-scale data storage, sub-second normalized data searches, and adaptive automation serve as a force multiplier for our security professionals. Detection and remediation actions that used to take hours or minutes now take seconds as common SOC tasks are fully automated and executed at machine speed. With data ingestion volume constraints removed, we can correlate even weak signals across disparate security data sources to identify threats that would otherwise go undetected. Harbinger, our custom threat intelligence platform, is integrated with Google Cloud to provide further detection context so our analysts always have actionable information at their fingertips.”
About Digital Hands
Digital Hands is a globally trusted, five-time TSIA award-winning, Top 50 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) focused on delivering 24/7/365 security operations and services to protect our customers from cyber threats in a world where compliance alone is no guarantee of protection. Our philosophy is to Get There First™ - every time, and we do. That’s why organizations with some of the most sensitive data of all- such as hospitals, financial institutions, law firms, and government agencies- continue to give Digital Hands an industry-leading CSAT of 98% year after year after year. For more information regarding our services, solutions, and seamless customer journey, please visit https://www.digitalhands.com.
Michelle Moubarak
Digital Hands
+1 813-229-8324
mmoubarak@digitalhands.com