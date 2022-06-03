Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the Southwest Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Elijah “Ed” Armstrong III and William Hogarth to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Elijah “Ed” Armstrong III

Armstrong is a Shareholder with Hill Ward Henderson, P.A. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the Florida Bar Association. Armstrong earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and juris doctorate from Vanderbilt University.

William Hogarth, PhD

Hogarth is the former Director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography at the University of South Florida. He was awarded the Carl R. Sullivan Fishery Conservation Award by the American Fisheries Society. Hogarth earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from the University of Richmond and his doctorate degree in marine fisheries from North Carolina State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

