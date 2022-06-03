Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Northwest Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Theodore “Ted” Everett and the reappointment of Nicholas “Nick” Patronis and George Roberts to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

Ted Everett

Everett, of Chipley, is the Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. He serves as the Chairman for Opportunity Florida and as a board member for Northwest Florida Community Hospital. Everett earned his associate degree in forestry from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Augusta University.

Nicholas “Nick” Patronis

Patronis, of Panama City Beach, is an owner of Captain Anderson’s Restaurant and Waterfront Market. He has served his community as a member of the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Board of Directors, the Florida Restaurant Association, and the National Restaurant Association. Patronis attended Gulf Coast State College.

George Roberts

Roberts, of Panama City Beach, is the Vice President of Roberts and Roberts, Inc. He is a former member of the Development Board of Directors for Florida State University Panama City Campus. Roberts currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Florida Transportation Builders Association.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###