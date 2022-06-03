Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the South Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Ronald “Ron” Bergeron and Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch to the South Florida Water Management District.

Ronald “Ron” Bergeron

Bergeron, of Weston, is the President of Bergeron Land Development and Bergeron Properties and Investments Corporation. He is also the Founder of the Bergeron Everglades Museum and Wildlife Foundation. Bergeron is a member of the Everglades Coalition, the Florida Sportsmen Conservation Association, and a Governing Board Member on the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force.

Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch

Thurlow-Lippisch, of Sewall’s Point, is a Referral Agent with Lifestyle Realty Group. She is a volunteer administrator of the River Kidz Organization and a member of the Guardians of Martin County and the Rivers Coalition Inc. Thurlow-Lippisch earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, and German from the University of Florida and her master’s degree in curriculum and development from the University of West Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

