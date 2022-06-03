Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the Suwannee River Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Charles Keith and Larry Sessions to the Suwannee River Water Management District.

Charles Keith

Keith is the President and Owner of American Pawn Brokers, Inc. He is a member of the Masonic Lodge #114, Elks Lodge #893, and the Egypt Temple Shrine. Keith earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Armstrong State University.

Larry Sessions

Sessions is the Administrator of the Suwannee Valley Transit Authority. Previously, he was a Suwannee County Commissioner and a member of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council. Sessions attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the United States Army before receiving an Honorable Discharge.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

