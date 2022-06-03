Virginia Sweet is Headed Back to the Studio!

UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Rock band, Virginia Sweet, is continuing to see their immense amount of hard work pay off. This time, it is showing up as the opportunity for the band to head back to the recording studio. Directly off the heels of their spring tour of the south, the band is jetting off to Los Angeles to join Multi-Platinum Grammy Award winning producer, Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, One Republic, Augustana), at the iconic Revolver Recording Studios. They are going to be working with him on their next studio album, and this album is sure to be one for the books. Virginia Sweet is on track to truly take the music world by storm.

Starting as a side project during the pandemic of 2020, Jason Dove (Vocals and Bass), Jason Jump (Lead Guitar), and Ricky Parker (Drums) began to lay the cornerstone for what is now Virginia Sweet. Looking to stay busy through the down time of life in lockdown Dove, Jump, and Parker began to experiment with creating new material. The side project quickly became their main focus after the first show.

Influenced by the likes of The Allman Brothers, Black Sabbath, and Gov't Mule among others, Virginia Sweet's belief is that music has the ability to connect people of all walks of life. Reminiscent of the "Golden Age" of classic rock, Virginia Sweet delivers a completely unique experience with each performance through powerful vocals, awe-inspiring guitar, and a dynamic rhythm section. Virginia Sweet says “Sharing these musical experiences with fans and the next generation is what we are really all about.”

All of Virginia Sweet’s work is available everywhere you find music. Their debut album is already available for the world to hear. Be sure to follow them on socials, and keep up with all of their upcoming projects on their website.