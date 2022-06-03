2022 New York State Envirothon Competition Winners Congratulated

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today congratulated the student winners of the 2022 New York State Envirothon Competition, which took place May 25 and 26 at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. The team from Mount Academy in Ulster County was named New York State Champions at the long-standing hands-on environmental competition, which challenges students on their knowledge of natural resource science, public speaking, and civic engagement. Skaneateles High School from Onondaga County and Hudson High School in Columbia County were awarded second and third place. Students from the Mount Academy took home top honors at the virtually held National Envirothon Competition in 2021 against 40 other teams across the United States, Canada, and China.

Commissioner Ball said, “The annual Envirothon competition challenges students to use their knowledge and passion for science and the environment to address important issues like waste management and resource conservation. I send my sincere congratulations to the Mount Academy team and all the participating students on their thoughtful participation and success at the competition this year, and encourage them to continue to be ambassadors for the environment and our state’s natural resources.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “I congratulate the winners and all who participated in the 2022 Envirothon for demonstrating their commitment to helping protect New York’s environment and learning important skills that will build bright futures. DEC is proud to partner in the Envirothon and values the insight provided by these students both on this year’s highlighted issue, waste management, and other ongoing environmental challenges as we seek to work with all New Yorkers on creating a cleaner, more sustainable state.”

This year, thirty-five teams from across New York State competed in environmental science and natural resource management written and oral tests during the two-day competition. The teams, each made up of five high school students, qualified at the regional or local level and received invitations to the state competition. The winning team from Mount Academy will once again head to the national NCF-Envirothon to represent New York State this summer at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Each member of the team received a scholarship, and the team will compete against other top teams from the U.S. and Canada. New York State will be hosting the NCF-Envirothon national competition next year.

The Envirothon Competition is a series of field station tests in the areas of soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, and wildlife. An emerging environmental issue is also highlighted each year. This year’s new issue focused on how to manage different types of waste generated by individuals, households, communities, businesses, manufacturing, agriculture, and industry, as well as how waste impacts our environment and natural resources.

The 2022 New York State Envirothon was made possible through the contributions of several sponsors and partnering agencies, including the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. The Department’s Division of Land and Water Resources works to protect New York's land and water through farmland protection, farmland conservation, and proactive environmental stewardship programs. Many federal and state environmental agencies, soil and water conservation districts, and higher education institutions provide expertise and helped to organize the event.

Vice President of the New York State Conservation Districts Employee Association Caitlin Stewart said, “The spirit of the New York State Envirothon stimulates students’ interests in environmental concerns and motivates them to further develop their skills and grow into environmentally-aware, action-oriented adults. I had the pleasure of serving on the Envirothon Committee and volunteering at many events as an Oral Presentation judge and know firsthand how committed the committee is to hosting an incredible event for high school students year after year. From transitioning to a virtual event during the pandemic to returning to in-person for the 32nd year, the New York State Envirothon is THE leading environmental education event in the state. I extend congratulations to all high school teams who competed in the 2022 event, as well as the committee and volunteers."

About the New York State Envirothon

The New York State Envirothon is coordinated by the New York State Envirothon Committee, which consists of members of the New York State Conservation District Employees Association, New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, and volunteers. The program services hundreds of high school students throughout the state, including the five city boroughs. Winning teams from regional and county Envirothon competitions advance to the state level and then to the national level Envirothon, earning awards and scholarships at each level. The program is funded from contributions and grants from individuals, businesses, and organizations. Contributions are tax deductible through the New York State Environmental Education Foundation. Additional information about the program and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.nysenvirothon.net.

Sponsors of the 2022 NYS Envirothon include:

The New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee; New York State Soil and Water Conservation Districts; the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets; the Environmental Education Foundation; Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; New York State Conservation District Employees’ Association, Inc.; the Empire Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society; Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; New York State Association of Conservation Districts; Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District; Kenneth and Teresa Stabler; Fage USA Dairy Industry, Inc.; Swift Farms; Seward Sand and Gravel Inc.; Meadowview Tree Farm Nursery; Seneca Meadows, Inc.; The Water Bottle Inc.; Stewart’s Shops; Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District; Tompkins County Soil and Water Conservation District; Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District; Price Chopper; NYCM Insurance; Norton’s Gas; Otsego Mutual Fire Insurance Company; Golden Artists Color, Inc.; McCadam Cheese; Northern Eagle Beverages, Inc.; Java Farm Supply.