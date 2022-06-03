Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,895 in the last 365 days.

AGM Desarrollos by Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta; A Global Company, Expanding

Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta AGM Desarrollos

Large industrial building being constructed, with large machinery on site.

Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta GM Desarrollos El salvador

Large empty parking lot with new exterior lighting against a dark blue dusk sky

Under the leadership of Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, AGM Desarrollos completes public building project in El Salvador

CARTAGENA, BOLIVER, COLOMBIA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta heads a global engineering and construction powerhouse. AGM Desarrollos maintains offices in Turbaco, Arjona, Turban, Clemency (Paraguay), Villanueva and Saint Ethanislaus.

AGM Desarrollos has also recently been contracted for work in El Salvador, and has completed municipal projects in the country. The company has expertise in industrial lighting, engineering and construction.

Commercial, industrial and municipal lighting installation and upgrading is a company specialty. Focusing on clean energy, reduced carbon output, longevity and operating costs, AGM Desarrollos specializes in LED technology, road lighting, municipal lighting, buildings and specialty seasonal lighting such as Christmas holiday themes.

AGM Desarrollos own design engineers are an intricate part of state-of-the-art lighting production, assembly and installation procedures, making them a premier contractor for large projects.

The company has also made pioneering strides in mining. AGM Desarrollos processes limestone in a variety of presentations to utilize for many purposes. From filler to high quality limestone. The only company offer base and sub-base plant for roads that is 100% automated and 100% computer controlled.

Civil engineering projects are a specialty of AGM Desarrollos. Housing, offices, public schools and buildings, bridges and aqueducts are all points of expertise, with completed projects world wide.

Kylie Tyler
RiptidePR
+1 800-544-7145
email us here

You just read:

AGM Desarrollos by Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta; A Global Company, Expanding

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.