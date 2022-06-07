MassMEDIC Announces Transitions to Board of Directors and Employee Growth
MassMEDIC recognizes contributions of retiring Board members, celebrates addition of new Board members and appointment of new Executive Council
On behalf of the MassMEDIC community, we are excited to welcome our new Board members and thank those who are transitioning off for their dedication and service to the Mass. medtech ecosystem.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC), announces the appointment of three new members to the organizations Board of Directors: Elijah White, president, ZOLL Resuscitation, Townsend Goddard, senior vice president, global head of business development, Olympus Corp. of America, and Nick Hawson, senior vice president, head of medtech (US West), Cambridge Consultants. Three Directors are also retiring from the board: Christos Monovoukas, former vice president, global business development, Olympus Corp. of America, David Bradshaw, senior assessment services manager, Cambridge Consultants, and Jonathan Rennert, chief executive officer, ZOLL Medical Corporation, who served as the organization’s chair from 2017-2020.
— Brian Johnson, President, MassMEDIC
"On behalf of the MassMEDIC community, we are excited to welcome our new Board members and thank those who are transitioning off for their service and dedication,” said MassMEDIC President, Brian Johnson. “We want to extend a special thank you to Jon Rennert for his incredible service to our organization and the medical technology industry in Massachusetts. Jon is a tremendous leader and we were extremely fortunate to have him as our Board Chairman and Executive Committee member for several years. Under Jon's leadership, MassMEDIC experienced tremendous growth due in no small part to his dedication and commitment."
The transitions of the MassMEDIC Board of Directors also created a new slate of appointments to the Executive Committee, as follows:
Chair: David Kolstad, Chief Executive Officer, Gentuity, LLC
Vice Chair: Stacey Pugh, Chief Commercial Officer, Butterfly Network
2nd Vice Chair: Mary Anne Heino, CEO and President, Lantheus
2nd Vice Chair: Todd Usen, CEO, Activ Surgical
Treasurer: Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Operations Advisory, KPMG US
Immediate Past Chair: Andrew Greenfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Abiomed
“I am honored and excited to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors for MassMEDIC this year,” said David Kolstad, chief executive officer, Gentuity, LLC. “There are big shoes to fill from Andrew’s most recent tenure as Chair – and before him, Jon – but because of their commitment to strengthening our medical technology and life sciences ecosystem in New England, there has never been a more opportune time to elevate the impact our members can have.”
Organizational Updates
In the past few years, the role of the association has grown to include both virtual and in person educational and networking events, government affairs and workforce development services, regulatory guidance, membership discounts, and promotional opportunities.
To continue to build on the service offerings available to MassMEDIC members, we are proud to announce the addition of Anna King as marketing coordinator. A recent graduate of Lasell University, Anna served as a graphic design intern for the organization for the last two years. In her expanded role, she will be responsible for visual and digital media assets and collaboration on our Accelerator Program, IGNITE. Anna is a heart transplant survivor and is excited to support the industry that saved her life.
“As our team continues to grow, the impact we can have in support of the New England medical device community is also expanded,” said Rachel Robinson, chief operating officer of MassMEDIC. “What’s truly unique about our team is each person’s individual connection to our mission and their passion for supporting our members and the industry as a whole.”
Nichole Owens
https://www.massmedic.com
+1 315-263-4618
nichole@massmedic.com