2022-05-24 14:41:35.987 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in St. Louis

$50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in St. Louis

A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Scratchers prize after she purchased a “Lucky Ca$h” ticket at QuikTrip, 9101 Gravois Road, in St. Louis.

The winner was grabbing a soda at the store when she saw the ticket at the counter and decided to buy it. 

“I didn’t have my glasses on when I scratched it,” she explained, “So I couldn’t actually read it.”

Once she found her glasses, she realized she had won one of the game’s top prizes.

“It was very surreal,” she said. “I didn’t even know if I was reading it right!”

Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 up to a top prize of $50,000. Currently, there are over $5.3 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including four more $50,000 top prizes.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

