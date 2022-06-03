Maine DOE Update – June 3, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Educational Data Systems Team will be hosting a webinar to discuss the end of year reporting requirements in this notification on Tuesday June 7th from 10:00am to 12:00pm. | More

News & Updates

As the school year soon comes to a close and you transition to summer programming, we wanted to provide guidance and processes for schools related to COVID-19. In consultation with the Maine CDC and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, the following will occur at the end of the day on June 30, 2022. | More

As our nation once again seeks answers in the wake of a tragic school shooting and our schools seek solutions to keep students and educators safe, the Maine Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) stands ready to assist you in your school safety planning and needs. | More

The Maine Department of Labor (DOL) and Maine Department of Education (DOE) have launched a new student career discovery dashboard that presents data on in-demand jobs and wages in a manner that is accessible to students in grades 6-12. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA’s) Teaching and Learning Lab, is seeking educators who are interested in piloting a modern approach to teaching statistics and data science. | More

June is LGBTQ Pride Month and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has a robust collection of resources devoted to supporting LGBTQ+ students in Maine and fostering a positive school climate. | More

The Maine FFA State Convention returned—following two virtual years due to COVID-19, as an in-person event on May 12-13, 2022. Formerly known as “Future Farmers of America,” FFA is the largest student-led organization in the country. Attended by over 250 FFA members, judges, guests and family members, this event, normally held at the University of Maine in Orono, was conducted for the first time in Presque Isle. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

As Maine elementary schools have added preschool programming and are promoting whole child approaches across the Pre-K -Grade 3 span, elementary principals have requested professional learning to support their work as educational leaders. The Maine Department of Education and several Maine educational organizations have collaborated to design an exciting professional learning series to address identified needs and support professional growth. | More

On June 6th from 3:00 – 4:30pm, join April Perkins, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) & Bilingual Programs Specialist at the Maine Department of Education (DOE), and Sheanna Zimmermann, ESOL Director for South Portland School Department, to learn strategies for ensuring that newcomers and their families feel welcome and supported at school. | More

Join MAEPL for a GREAT opportunity to become part of a dynamic network of arts educators across the state of Maine! This year-long experience begins with a 3-day Summer Institute, held this year as an outdoor destination experience in a natural, idyllic setting sure to jumpstart your leadership journey. | More

