Eastbound US 422 Bridge Inspection Next Week in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the bridge that carries eastbound US 422 over the Shenango River in the City of New Castle and Taylor Township, Lawrence County, will begin Monday, June 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on eastbound US 422 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6-10 as crews conduct bridge inspection activities. Work in the westbound direction will occur at a later date. A press release will be provided in advance of the start of the westbound work.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the routine inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





