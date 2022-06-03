AVILA BROTHERS MUSIC GROUP/BMG PRESENT “A HARD WORKING MAN (FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS & SNOOP DOGG) [YELLOWSTONE MIX]”

A Hard Working Man Yellowstone Mix A Hard Working Man Yellowstone Mix

Song Transcends Race, Cultures and Diverse Musical Genres to Shine Light on America’s Working Class

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment icons Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg joined the GRAMMY® winning Avila Brothers for “A Hard Working Man” and today release the “Yellowstone Mix” which incorporates more elements of Hip Hop and Snoop’s Urban influence on the already popular track. The song is a true mix of artists and genres with one of Hip Hop's true icons, a Country legend and two Mexican-American creatives who have previously stayed predominantly behind the scenes. “A Hardworking Man” blends Snoop's West Coast swagger, Cyrus' Country appeal and Avila Brothers heritage, style and Grammy-winning magic touch. The collaboration celebrates those that show up and grind every day and are proud of it. Now releasing the “Yellowstone Mix” of the track, the artists hope to spark up even more interest from the Hip Hop market. The song still recalls images of the American Industrial Revolution like a chorus of factory workers, a Western whistle and railroad harmonica.

Watch the original music video HERE. Directed by Patrick ''Embryo'' Tapu and filmed in Tennessee, the music video is a visual testament to the hardworking men and women in America. It features actual workers from different ethnic backgrounds and occupations such as fire fighters, teachers, construction workers, truck drivers, farmers, small business executives, baristas, doctors, nurses and others, entwined with performances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Snoop Dogg and The Avila Brothers.

“Our country is divided right now on so many issues, the coming together of such diverse artists from diverse backgrounds to focus on the hardworking backbone of this country, is meant to inspire and unite people with the music,” said The Avila Brothers.

“I want this song to appreciate the hardworking people of this country and let them know we appreciate them no matter where they some from,” added Snoop Dogg.

These superstars epitomize artists who have transcended genres and overcome personal diversity to reach the top of their respective categories. All four artists are familiar with working hard to provide for a family and overcoming challenges to reach their dreams—this song pays tribute to the people who are grinding and chasing their dreams. Released on April 1 via Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG, “A Hard Working Man” was produced by The Avila Brothers, executive produced by FKOA Presents and Animal Concerts, mixed by DJ Quik and written by Bobby Ross aka AHVLAH, IZ Avila, Billy Ray Cyrus and C Broadus (AKA Snoop Dogg.)

For the Avila Brothers, the newly inked global partnership with BMG is now bringing their music to fans around the world. “Music transcends boundaries and is responsible for bringing the colorful world of Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg together with us, for which we are eternally grateful,” said The Avila Brothers.

To stream and download "A Hard Working Man (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus & Snoop Dogg)[Yellowstone Mix]"click Stream HERE.

ABOUT THE AVILA BROTHERS:

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG is headed by GRAMMY® Award-winning brothers Bobby Ross aka AHVLAH and IZ Avila, whose original music and game-changing partnerships have made them pioneers in the music industry. Responsible for hit albums and singles from Usher to Janet Jackson and Gwen Stefani, the duo has architected the launches of billion-dollar brands such as Beats By Dre, and has given back through partnerships with such companies as1500 Sound Academy. Out of the sales of 40 million records, the duo has contributed five cuts to Usher’s diamond-selling Billboard Top 200 #1 album, CONFESSIONS, winning a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Contemporary R&B Album.” They co-wrote and co-produced “Baggage” and “Can’t Get Enough” from Mary J. Blige’s triple-platinum THE BREAKTHROUGH, and were given the GRAMMY® Award for “Best R&B Album.” They ignited seven tracks for Chaka Khan’s acclaimed epic FUNK THIS, garnering GRAMMY® Awards nods for “Best R&B Album,” in addition to “Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals” for “Disrespectful” (feat. Mary J. Blige). They also wrote and produced Janet Jackson’s platinum selling albums DAMITA JO and 20 Y.O. Their discography also includes tracks by Earth, Wind & Fire, El DeBarge, Ice-T, Chanté Moore, Kenny Lattimore, and many more.

ABOUT BILLY RAY CYRUS:

Throughout his nearly three-decade career of Billboard chart success that put him in the same company as Carlos Santana and Louis Armstrong, Billy Ray Cyrus has achieved global success as a singer, songwriter, actor, producer and philanthropist. Most recently, he celebrated the highest RIAA® 14x Diamond-certified song in recorded music history with Lil Nas X on the worldwide smash, “Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus).” The critically and commercially acclaimed superstar has established himself as a household name across multiple areas of the entertainment landscape, including music, television, theater and more. When one scopes out Cyrus’ trophy case, the awards are represented across all genres: GRAMMY® Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMA Moonmen, Country Music Association Awards, American Music Awards and Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Juno Awards, among many other accolades. The Flatwoods, KY native exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992. The lead single, “Achy Breaky Heart,” became a phenomenon and went multi-platinum.

ABOUT SNOOP DOGG:

An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark inthe television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including TBS, Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1's hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck

