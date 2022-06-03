Former Buchanan County Deputy Charged Following Traffic Stop

June 3, 2022

Buchanan County, Iowa - On June 3, 2022, Klint Bentley, a former Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy, was charged in Buchanan County Court with Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe.

On February 4th, 2022, Deputy Bentley stopped a vehicle in rural Buchanan County for speeding. Bentley asked the female driver to show him her breasts and implied he would withhold issuing a citation if she did. Bentley continued to solicit nude photos of her via text message after the traffic stop concluded.

On February 7th, 2022, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to investigate due to a conflict of interest. On February 8, 2022, Bentley was terminated from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

