Schedule Update for Bridge Approach Reconstruction on Route 15 in York County

Work is part of Route 15 resurfacing and safety improvement project in Adams and York counties

Harrisburg, PA – The schedule has been adjusted for bridge approach reconstruction on Route 15 just south of Clear Spring Road in York County. The contractor will proceed as planned for this weekend, but work planned for the weekend beginning Friday, June 17, has changed to the weekend beginning Friday, June 10.







This work is part of a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.





This will be an around-the-clock operation, with the contractor closing the northbound right lane today at approximately 5:30 PM and the southbound right lane after 7:00 PM this evening. The existing asphalt, concrete, and subbase will be removed from the right lanes and will be replaced with new subbase, asphalt base and binder. This work is expected to be completed by the evening of Sunday, June 5.





This process will be repeated in the passing lanes on northbound and southbound Route 15 the weekend starting Friday, June 10. This part of the work was previously scheduled for the weekend starting Friday, June 17.





Paving will be performed at a later date. This work is weather permitting.





The Route 15 project consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.





Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County, and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.





New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.





This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.



Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.





