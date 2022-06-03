Temporary Closure on Routes 11/15 Rest Area in Snyder County Monday

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in Snyder County are advised the primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township will temporarily close for a maintenance project.

On Monday, June 6, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will be applying herbicide at the rest area approximately between the hours of 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM, weather permitting. The rest area will be closed during this operation.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###



