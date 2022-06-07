Submit Release
MarketsandMarkets Chief Strategy Officer Summit – Reshaping Businesses for Tomorrow

PUNE, MH, INDIA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The MARKETSANDMARKETS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICE SUMMIT on the 23rd & 24th of June at New York, USA brings together decades of cumulative experience from leaders who have guided organizations to sustained excellence against challenges which have warped & evolved with the blistering pace of technological development.

Anticipation, ideation & execution are cornerstones that build a robust foundation for companies aiming to achieve the status of being a global leader in their fields. Strategizing for unforeseen bends down the road & steering the ship through troubled waters is an art learnt through only experience and the individuals joining us in the Big Apple are a testament to the same.

As the race for innovations heats up, upskilling remains the singular path to staying atop & the ability to identify opportunities, adapt plans and mould tactics for long-term growth is key to the skillset required for the leaders of tomorrow.
With an aim to promote a seamless dispersion of knowledge amongst key, up-and-coming business executives, the MarketsandMarkets CSO Summit looks to create a mutually beneficial & transformative environment for a collection of driven individuals.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:

• Identifying & balancing the correct strategy in the face of disruptions.
• How to synchronize budgetary, strategic & performance planning.
• Setting quantitative measures of success for strategic initiatives.
• Addressing sustainability in strategy.
• Strategic considerations and tactical actions for continuous growth.
• Identifying growth strategies & channels.
• Positioning for impact in the digital era.
• Systematic mechanism to adapt strategy to changes in external & internal environments.
• International expansion strategies.
• Becoming a trusted advisor to the CEO & the board.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

• Growing during the pandemic - Navigating current challenges and developing long term opportunities.
• How to strategize for the future whilst facing uncertainty and volatility.
• 80:20 to 20:80 – The new management framework to enable sustainable growth.


A GLIMPSE OF OUR ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:

• Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer, Kofax
• Chip Strange, Chief Strategy Officer, Ookla
• Sanjay Tripathi, Vice President – Portfolio, Strategy & Business Development, IBM
• John Miller, Director – Product Management, Domo, Inc
• Nanette Oddo, Chief Executive Officer, Truveris
• Shinji Sandy Kimura, Chief Strategy Officer, Rakuten
• Satish Raman, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal AI
• Eli Weiss, Chief Strategy Officer, Chefman
• Paul Santilli. Chief Operation Officer, ALT Technologies
• Marc Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer, First Onsite

FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!

Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
events@marketsandmarkets.com

