BLOCKS, DAO LLC Announces Feature on Advancements with Ted Danson

BLOCKS, DAO LLC team at the Advancements with Ted Danson shoot

BLOCKS, DAO LLC is proud to be featured on Advancements with Ted Danson airing on Bloomberg June 4th, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLOCKS, DAO LLC is proud to be featured on Advancements with Ted Danson airing on Bloomberg June 4th, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Advancements is known for delivering award winning educational content that covers the most ground-breaking and innovative topics and trends in various industries including technology, business, health & medicine, agriculture, and much more. BLOCKS will discuss blockchain technology, decentralization, and how it aims to migrate traditional industries onto blockchain with its first to market technology.

The segment has been in the works for quite some time. Originally, a content gatherer for Advancements reached out to BLOCKS Community Marketing Lead Christina Pelz in December, 2021 seeking information about the new innovative technology BLOCKS is pioneering. Without hesitation, the DAO created a proposal and held a vote to see if this was something of interest. The vote passed with 99.67% of the tokens voting to DAO IT. Once confirmed, the team traveled from all over the United States gathering in Beverly Hills, California to film the segment.

“The opportunity to come together and meet each other for the very first time at the Advancements shoot was incredibly special. The marketing team members come from various industry backgrounds, but have one common goal in mind which is the success of BLOCKS. BLOCKS DAO is on the precipice of doing great things and I am excited to be a part of this journey,” said Christina.

Kevin Connor, Marketing Team Member & @BLOCKS_DAO Twitter Lead, also attended the shoot. “When I was brought on to this project, I was given the opportunity to bring my creative energy, while at the same time learning more about blockchain technology. The time spent together shooting the segment on the DAO gave us an opportunity to understand each-other and really opened the door to more collaborative communication,” said Kevin.

BLOCKS, DAO LLC is the first legally registered Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) registered in the state of Wyoming. BLOCKS tokens are used for blockchain governance and voting, as well as blockchain use cases such as mobile wallets, verifiable credentials, NFT verification and more. Being a DAO with governance tokens allows members to make all the decisions within the DAO. These decisions are made by creating proposals, voting on the proposals as a whole, and executing them when the vote closes. All you need to participate and vote within the DAO is to hold at least 1 single token in your wallet. Two recent proposals that have been voted on include utilizing the use of the Polygon network to allow easy and cost-effective access for application development, and a staking proposal to provide staking options that reward long-term holders.

The DAO is extremely excited to have worked with the Advancements team and looks forward to its air date, Saturday, June 4th at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg. Check your local listings for more information.