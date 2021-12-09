Team BizSecure Secures Contract with the US Air Force, to bring off chain data on chain, and verified by BLOCKS, DAO LLC

Self-sovereign identity verification experts, BizSecure, expand their partnership with Wyoming DAO, BLOCKS in new contract with the US Air Force

BizSecure is excited to work alongside BLOCKS, DAO LLC to bring blockchain innovation to Federal and State governments, and to continue making history together.” — Alfonso Arana, CEO BizSecure

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizSecure, an SSI anonymity focused company designed to fuel a world where virtual barriers of trust and privacy are dispelled, has announced a consortium with BLOCKS, DAO LLC—the foremost Wyoming-based DAO [decentralized autonomous organization] committed to onboarding traditional institutions to the blockchain—to verify blockchain records, security, transparency, verification, and cost-effective service to the federal government in the recently awarded United States Air Force contract "Design Environment for experimental Test card Execution and Review (DEXTER) EAFB-004.”

BizSecure will leverage BLOCKS, DAO LLC verification method through the DEXTER contract to address a Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO). The CSO is a merit-based growth vehicle initiated by Congress to hasten the procurement of innovative technologies, bring core solutions to government, and bridge the gap between governments and industries, BizSecure secured the contract.

Team BizSecure will utilize Verifiable Credentials and BLOCKS smart contracts to create, submit and approve test flight cards along with prospective flight and mission decks according to the Statement of Work.

BizSecure will be working alongside Air Force Pilots to come up with the best flow, interface, and overall user experience for the Test Flight Card utilization and verification process.

In the following three months Team BizSecure will deliver a solution that dynamically creates schemas and verifiable credentials for the Test Flight Cards, which will then be “Verified by BLOCKS” smart contracts prior to flight approval.

Pilots will submit Flight Cards leveraging the BizSecure digital wallet that will enable the verification and approval utilizing the blockchain at each step of the process!

About BizSecure

BizSecure is a privacy-focused company that has been established to power a world where lack of trust is eliminated. This company has created an Immutable Data Service [IDS] that will empower governments and organizations to build a world of verified trusted digital relationships. Integrating innovation and integrity, two lacking components of most industries, BizSecure strives to revolutionize the world by not only being on the cutting edge of technology but also knowing and doing the right thing.

About BLOCKS, DAO LLC

BLOCKS is paving the way for DAOs as the first-ever legally registered Wyoming DAO, LLC. BLOCKS is committed to connecting industries and enterprise-grade technologies to blockchain, with an industry and blockchain agnostic approach. The BLOCKS Token is at the heart of the BLOCKS DAO and Builder Program, stewarding everything from on-chain governance to enterprise transactions in our BLOCKS Builders' partnerships. The foundation of BLOCKS is the goal to connect the world, regardless of industry application, through decentralization; at BLOCKS, Decentralization Connects Us All.