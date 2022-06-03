Reminder: Closure Begins Tonight for Quarry Road at Route 23 in the Village of Leacock, Lancaster County

​Road to be closed at intersection for tie-in work

Harrisburg, PA – The is a reminder that a weekend closure begins this evening on Quarry Road (Route 1003) at the intersection with Route 23 (Main Street) in the Village of Leacock, Lancaster County.







Quarry Road will be closed at the intersection with Route 23 from 6:00 PM tonight, Friday June 3, to 7:00 AM Monday, June 6. The closure is needed so a contractor can excavate and pave the intersection.







Detours will be in place. To access Route 23 from Quarry Road, motorists should take Bushong Road to Route 272, to E. Main Street, to Route 772 and Route 23. To access Quarry Road from Route 23, motorists should take Route 772 to E. Main Street, to Route 272, to Bushong Road, to Quarry Road.





This work is part of a $4,712,237 contract awarded to Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc. of the Borough of Woodstown, New Jersey. The project includes fully reconstructing and widening Route 23 to accommodate a center-turn lane under staged construction, installing new drainage facilities and sidewalk, replacing the traffic signal at Hellers Church Road, resurfacing the roadway with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installing new signs and pavement markings.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018





###





