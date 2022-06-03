CDM Electronics Awarded AS9100:2016 Certification
Manufacturing Facility Meets the QMS Requirements of Mission-Critical Connectors and Cable Assemblies Targeting Aviation, Aerospace and Defense Applications.TURNERSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDM Electronics
130 American Blvd.
Turnersville, NJ 08012
www.cdmelectronics.com
856/740-1200; Fax: 856/740-0500
Contact: Robert Grzib at RobertGrzib@cdmelectronics.com
CDM Electronics Awarded AS9100:2016 Certification
Connectors and Cable Assemblies Comply with Aerospace and Defense Quality Management Systems
CDM Electronics, a premier authorized distributor and manufacturer of Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS), and engineered electronic connectors and cable assemblies for aviation, aerospace and defense applications, today announced its Turnersville, NJ manufacturing facility has again met the QMS (Quality Management System) requirements of AS9100:2016, which encompass the continuance of the company’s ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. Specific regulations to the standard include context of the organization, leadership, planning, support, operation, performance evaluation, in addition to continued improvement.
The facility, which houses CDM’s value-added services division, is dedicated to manufacturing mission-critical, MIL-SPEC, RF, power, and custom cable assemblies, as well as box builds. It also maintains an extensive, ready-to-ship inventory of standard and specialty connectors, including circular, MIL-Spec, DIN, power, PROFIBUS, rectangular, and RF devices.
Mike Liccketto, Quality Systems Document Control Specialist at CDM Electronics commented, “Our entire team is extremely proud that CDM has again satisfied the requirements of AS9100:2016 as this further verifies our ongoing commitment to the integrity of our aerospace and defense customers’ supply chain. We are also gratified that those customers whose interconnects do not demand this certification will equally benefit from the same QMS and internationally recognized best practices.”
CDM’s interconnect products and engineered cable assemblies are widely employed by the world’s leading aerospace and defense companies along with commercial and private aircraft manufacturers. They are commonly specified in mission-critical tactical communications systems, commercial aircraft onboard entertainment systems, rotary wing and military aircraft avionics, onboard electronics, fire control, as well as space flight applications.
About CDM
For over 25 years, CDM Electronics has delivered interconnect product and engineered cable assembly solutions to the world's leading aerospace, military, telecom, automotive, industrial, commercial, and alternative energy providers. Renowned for its unsurpassed levels of customer service and support, the company supplies Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with full lines of standard and specialty connectors including circular, Mil-Spec, DIN, power, PROFIBUS, rectangular, and RF devices. CDM employs documented and controlled systems in its value-added division, which specializes in mission critical cable assembly, including RF cable assembly, military cable assembly, power cable assembly, and box builds. The company's ISO and AS9100 Certified headquarters is in Turnersville, NJ. CDM maintains a regional office in Richardson, TX.
Robert Grzib
CDM Electronics
+1 856-740-1200
robertgrzib@cdmelectronics.com