Tall Ship Windy Launches Free Discovery Sails to Give Youth Groups Unique Hands-on Learning Experiences
Hands-on training through Discovery Sails gives young people a rare chance to apply real-world physics, ecology, history and storytelling while taking an active part in sailing the ship.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital, in partnership with Navy Pier, has launched the new fun and educational Discovery Sails program to provide hands-on, onboard experiences on the famous Tall Ship Windy. The free program will be open to local youth-oriented (7-17 years old) nonprofit organizations every other Monday, beginning June 14th.
“Navy Pier is truly the People’s Pier. By providing an opportunity for Chicago’s youth organizations to learn about Chicago’s maritime heritage, as they engage and assist with the basics of sailing, is an exciting element of bringing our community together,” said Navy Pier Vice President of Marketing and Communications Amanda Willard. “We thank Chicago's Official Tall Ship Ambassador Windy for making this a reality."
“Hands-on training through Discovery Sails gives young people a rare chance to apply real-world physics, ecology, history and storytelling while taking an active part in sailing the ship,” said Amphitrite Digital President Hope Stawski. “History comes alive on the ship with an exciting educational adventure for curious minds of all ages. Best of all it’s fun.”
Tax-exempt organizations on a mission to support, educate and empower young people are encouraged to apply to participate at Tall Ship Windy Educational Sail
Tall Ship Windy is a 148-foot, traditional, four-masted topsail schooner. It is one of only three four-masted schooners still operating in the United States. Windy was designated as the official Tall Ship Ambassador for the City of Chicago in 2006.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
About Tall Ship Windy
Sailing from Navy Pier in Chicago, Tall Ship Windy is a 148-foot, traditional, four-masted topsail schooner. She offers skyline sails, fireworks cruises, pirate cruises and a variety of other public and private cruises in Chicago and provides an opportunity for people from all walks of life to experience an authentic tall ship and crew while sailing in a safe and protected waterway.
About Navy Pier
Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is the top non-for-profit tourism destination in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming nearly 9 million guests annually. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark
showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more.
