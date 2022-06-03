Resolution RE Brings Western Management to Carnegie Hall Tower
Resolution’s Michael Adler arranges seven-year lease for family-owned development & management firm at 152 West 57th StreetNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Adler, Director/Leasing, Resolution Real Estate Partners LLC, a member of NAI Global, has arranged a seven-year lease at Carnegie Hall Tower, 152 West 57th Street, for Western Management Corporation. The family-owned real estate firm, which is the development and management arm of Mactaggart Family & Partners, LTD, will be relocating from 74 Broad Street in June 2022.
“This is an excellent relocation that places this venerable firm in a trophy building within the Plaza District, next to the Russian Tea Room and Carnegie Hall, and surrounded by great transportation,” says Mr. Adler. “Adding to the benefits, the landlord’s team structured a lease that provided the space to reflect Wester Management’s needs.”
Matt Leon and Andrew Margolin of Newmark represented the landlord, TF Cornerstone, Inc. Asking rent was $90-per-square-foot.
# # #
Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC, a Member of NAI Global
Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC is a fully integrated, commercial real estate firm that owns, manages, and leases properties throughout Manhattan. The firm specializes in building management, landlord representation, tenant representation, commercial co-op/condo sales, investment sales, retail and hospitality leasing, and consulting.
Resolution Real Estate Partners is the New York City member of NAI Global, the single largest, most powerful global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms. The offices of Resolution Real Estate are located at 242 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
Linda Alexander
Alexander Marketing Corp
+1 917/881-5360
email us here