Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,886 in the last 365 days.

Indie Drama Depth Of Field Premieres At Cannes’ Marché Du Film

Penwheel Universe presents Depth of Field, Directed by John F. Uranday- Screenplay by John F. Uranday & Bobby Cloud

Penwheel Universe presents Depth of Field, Directed by John F. Uranday- Screenplay by John F. Uranday & Bobby Cloud

(L-R) Bobby Cloud (Writer, Producer) & John F. Uranday (Writer, Director, Producer) - Co-Founders of Penwheel Productions

(L-R) Bobby Cloud (Writer, Producer) & John F. Uranday ( Writer, Director, Producer) - Co-Founders of Penwheel Productions

It was a great experience to work with such delicate subject matter. We are extremely proud of our cast and crew.”
— Bobby Cloud, Producer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penwheel Universe helmed by writer/director John F. Uranday (Lost Souls) and producer Bobby Cloud (Lost Souls) brought their new film Depth of Field to the Cannes’ Marché du Film on May 18th to screen at Cannes Palais (F) at 1:45 p.m.

Depth of Field is the story of Charles, a widower who has given up on life until he meets a foster child next door that would change his life forever.

“I wrote this story about my own experiences as what is called by the Court system, a “Third Parent” or non-biological father. I lost my child through the court system for over a year and a half. Plus dealing with so much death lately, we were able to touch on the story of pain and loss and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with that. The United States foster parent system has such a negative spin on it, it was time to put a bright light on it and honor all the good that’s in it. We are very excited to bring our film to Cannes Marche Du Film” said director Uranday.

Producer Bobby Cloud who is also an attorney, co-wrote the script. “It was a great experience to work with such delicate subject matter. We are extremely proud of our cast and crew.” added Bobby Cloud.

The Marché du Film is the business counterpart of the Cannes FilmFestival, one of the largest film markets in the world. It was established in 1959 and it is held annually in conjunction with the Festival de Cannes.

Depth of Field stars Rafael Petardi (Red Notice), George Stroumboulopoulos (The Communist Daughter), Jay Avocone (Lethal Weapon), Carrie Quinn Dolin (Bruce Almighty), Ella Thomas (NCIS: Los Angeles), Diana Diaz (Music), and Thea Saccoliti in the breakthrough role of Valerie.

The film was directed by John F. Uranday, written by Uranday, Bobby Cloud & Jeffrey Stevens as a story contributor. Produced by Bobby Cloud, Orlin Dobreff, Mike G, Rafael Petardi, Tom Summers, Tristan Salas Henry & John F. Uranday. George Stroumboulopoulos served as Executive Producer.

John F. Uranday and Bobby Cloud are represented by Espada PR & Entertainment

Jasmin Espada
Espada PR
+1 (818) 521-3807
email us here

You just read:

Indie Drama Depth Of Field Premieres At Cannes’ Marché Du Film

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.