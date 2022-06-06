Lawrence Medical expands Sonicu’s Partner Ecosystem to the Western United States
Sonicu Partners sell a trusted, affordable and intuitive solution that helps their clients protect assets, automate compliance and improve operational efficiency.
Sonicu delivers asset monitoring, compliance automation and operational efficiency to help medical facilities, research centers and pharmacies improve the way they do business.
California-based medical technology firm is offering Sonicu’s monitoring solution to deliver an affordable and flexible monitoring application
Lawrence Medical Inc., is the second of 12 companies serving the healthcare, research and laboratory industries to qualify as a Sonicu Partner since Sonicu launched the program earlier this year.
The California-based technology firm will leverage its trusted brand and deep relationships to serve its broad range of customers across multiple industries throughout Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.
“Lawrence Medical and Sonicu are well positioned to deliver our core promise of asset protection, improved operational efficiency and compliance automation to customers across the West Coast,” said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Office, Sonicu.
“Their expertise in the regional market and proven service model is an excellent fit for our partner program and will allow hospitals and clinics simple and affordable access to our monitoring solution.”
Lawrence Medical specializes in annual equipment checks, medical equipment repair and medical product sales and services the western United States by delivering specialized medical products from the most respected names in healthcare equipment distribution.
Their specialization is focused on providing services related to annual equipment checks, medical equipment repair and differentiated technical expertise.
“We are excited about working with one of the industry’s top brands and extending our product and services support to the west coast of the United States where we already serve some of the most trusted names in healthcare and research ” said Greg Eckstein, Vice President, Channel Ecosystem.
“Lawrence Medical has built a reputation of trust and dependability around medical technology solutions and we’re excited for them to extend that value with our monitoring solution.”
The Lawrence Medical CEO, Larry Robles, said:
“Our founding promise here at Lawrence Medical has always been to not only provide the highest level of service, but to provide the world’s best technologies. This partnership will allow us to extend the highest possible value via Sonicu’s cloud-based monitoring systems and grow our services offerings in this environment.
This way we can deliver a business outcome for customers and maximize their customer satisfaction while reducing business risk.
Sonicu, an Indiana-based tech company, serves some of the most respected brands in healthcare, research and food service in protecting their critical assets, improving operational efficiency and delivering audit-ready reports.
The typical Sonicu healthcare customer experiences about $80,000 in annual cost savings for every 100 beds while slashing manual logging and compliance preparation time to near zero.
Sonicu has more than 500 customers in all 50 states.
Anyone interested in learning more about how they can increase their revenue and profitability while driving greater customer satisfaction can enroll in the Sonicu Partner Program certification program.
The temperature and environmental monitoring industry is growing at a significant rate thanks to massive migrations across healthcare and other industries to low-cost, highly reliable cloud platforms.
Sonicu has experienced double-digit compounded annual growth for the past five years, accelerated by partners like Lawrence Medical selling and servicing the simple, affordable and trusted monitoring solution.
ABOUT SONICU
Founded in 2008 with a focus on sound monitoring, Sonicu has innovated its product line to include cold/frozen temperature, ambient temperature and humidity as well as air pressure monitoring. Engineered on the secure and flexible AWS cloud and built with open APIs for maximum flexibility and scalability, the Sonicu platform transmits millions of data points per day from hundreds of thousands of sensors and probes installed across North America.
