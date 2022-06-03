Michael Levitis is Doing His Part for the Ukrainian Refugees
There are no clear instructions for Ukrainian displaced people of how they should arrive in the U.S. They're going to Mexico because Mexico allows people with Ukrainian passports to arrive there.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Levitis, the host of a popular show, The Michael Levitis Show on Radio Freedom FM 104.7, has taken a different approach to bringing help to the Ukrainian refugees.
He has been organizing call-in programs with expert immigration attorneys on his show that decrypts and discusses Political and Business issues for the Russian-speaking population in New York.
The way he is connecting the dots of help for the refugees has got him admiration not just in the U.S., but the international media is also praising his efforts to support the lives of Ukrainian Refugees in the United States.
In a recent post in the NYTimes, Michael was mentioned as a source of help for organizing call-in programs with immigration lawyers.
Millions of innocent Ukrainians have fled from their country, and the tough hours of the war have forced them to live refugee life. To help them find a stable life in the foreign land, Michael Levitis is organizing free seminars with Attorneys from JurisQ Legal Network, which helps the refugees get a legal entry into the U.S. through Temporary Protected Status or Humanitarian Parole.
The devastating outcomes of war have affected so many lives, and the misery doesn't seem to end soon. But a little contribution towards making the lives of the refugees easier from Michael Levitis is turning out to be of great help.
It is necessary for the people who have left their homes to know the Immigration Laws of the United States. To provide credible information to the war victims for getting entry into the borders of the US, Michael Levitis began organizing free seminars with JurisQ.
For his remarkable efforts in offering a hand of help to millions of refugees, Michael Levitis became a go-to source for immigration information in the Russian and Ukrainian communities, as quoted by multiple national and international media.
According to Michael Levitis, the unclear immigration instructions from the Biden Administration is the major cause of the problems occurring at the U.S. borders.
As published in an article in the Washington Post, Michael said, "The biggest reason is just confusion", when asked about the ongoing refugee crisis. He further added, "There are no clear instructions for Ukrainian displaced people of how they should arrive in the U.S. So, out of desperation, they're going to Mexico because Mexico allows people with Ukrainian passports to arrive there."
The article also mentions the letter Michael sent to President Biden, urging him to issue guidelines similar to the special program for Soviet Jews from the past.
Michael Levitis has his roots connected to Ukraine, as his father was from there and is offering his best service to the refugees. The 45-year-old Moscow born radio host is working effortlessly to provide maximum help to the people running towards the borders of the United States to get shelter in the country in a quicker way.
And also, at the same time, he is putting pressure on the Biden Administration to make clearer policies to make it easier for the Ukrainian Refugees to find a place in the United States.
Michael organizes seminars in both English and Russian language to provide comprehensive support to a wider community. His efforts are not getting wasted, and people are actually getting to know about the TPS (Temporary Protected Status) way to enter the U.S.
You can watch his free seminars on his website, https://michaellevitis.com.
