InVision Communications Hires Rafael Villagaray to Accelerate Technology Innovation
Senior developer brings expertise in Web, XR, rapid prototyping
Raf brings to InVision an invaluable mix of coding expertise, curiosity, and creativity.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Communications has hired senior developer Rafael Villagaray to help grow the audience engagement agency’s interdisciplinary Immersive Experience Center.
A veteran coder with a background in games, app design and development, web and IT, Villagaray has spent his career creating state-of-the-art digital experiences for global brands. At InVision, he will bridge art and technology to create future-forward solutions to InVision clients’ most pressing business challenges.
“Raf brings to InVision an invaluable mix of coding expertise, curiosity, and creativity,” said Eileen Page, SVP, Digital. “We’re excited about how he will help us drive technological innovation across the agency and help us deliver best-in-class digital solutions for our clients.”
Villagaray is InVision’s first-ever staff developer — a hire that reflects the agency’s ever-growing commitment to technology innovation.
“We serve our clients best when we are able to artfully integrate existing technologies, while rigorously innovating to identify new ones,” Page said. “Raf is well suited to do just that.”
Prior to joining InVision, Villagaray spent seven years as a digital lead at VIVA Creative. There, he managed, developed, and produced applications for platforms including Microsoft Hololens, Oculus Quest & Rift, Vive, iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows. His expertise includes rapid prototyping, 3D and 2D design, model and animation, UI, and coding using C# and JavaScript.
His personal life is equally tech-centric: He can often be found flying drones or 3D printing, and coding is a way of life for even his young children.
Competing for attention is challenging, but InVision can help. A full-service audience engagement agency, we move people to action through connected experiences and integrated communications that are anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. Recently named to Inc. Magazine’s “Best Places to Work” for 2022, we prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we reward ingenuity and teamwork. We’re proud to partner with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Oracle, Genentech, Dell Technologies, Ace Hardware, Atlassian, and DuPont.
