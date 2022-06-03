Jackson Man Indicted on Multiple Counts, Including Falsely Claiming to be a Lawyer

JACKSON – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Jackson man on 13 counts including impersonating a licensed professional.

On May 7, 2021, at the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, agents began investigating allegations of theft and the unauthorized practice of law by Tracy D. Boyd. During the ongoing investigation, TBI was assisted by the Tennessee State Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. On January 11, 2022, General Pickens requested a Pro-Tem DAG assume the case, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson was appointed.

On May 31st, TBI agents presented their findings to the Madison County Grand Jury, which returned indictments charging Boyd (DOB: 4/26/93) with three counts of Impersonation of a Licensed Professional, three counts of Falsely Representing Self as a Lawyer, three counts of Practicing Law without a License, two counts of Theft of Property, one count of Forgery, and one count of Criminal Simulation.

Today, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, Boyd was arrested in Jackson and booked into the Madison County Jail. Bond will be set at his first court appearance.