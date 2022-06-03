Hotway Makes Noise with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, An Unusual Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
Music itself is universal, the feeling and context it brings creates value for anyone around the world.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician Hotway explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Hotway is an on-the-rise, Brazilian electronic musician, who is influenced by house and techno.
His sonority is unique, bringing together these genres in a self-paced sound with rich harmonies and deep bass lines. Hotway’s music reflects his life experiences, evoking in his audience an approximation between artist and listener, and communicating messages that identify those that accompany his art.
Hotway is supported by international leaders such as Don Diablo, Fedde Le Grand, Bob Sinclar, Promised Land, Blasterjaxx, Croatia Squad, Tujamo, and Alex Gaudino, among others.
In an interview with The Outlaw Ocean Project, Hotway discusses how music lends itself to connecting with audiences from different countries and cultures.
“Music itself is universal, the feeling and context it brings create value for anyone around the world,” Hotway said.
In creating his single, Hotway was most inspired by the chapter “The Next Frontier” from Ian Urbina’s 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean. He thought the concept of using music to alert audiences of issues about lawlessness was innovative.
“(It) brings an important aspect to the project,” Hotway said.
“Liberty & Prison” by Hotway is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
