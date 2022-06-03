Eastbound Interstate 70 Lane Restriction

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a single-lane restriction on eastbound Interstate 70 in the area of North Belle Vernon (Exit 42) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7.

The restriction will be in place to allow crews to continue work on the bridge that carries Route 3007 (Fayette Street) over Interstate 70.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

