Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing opening new hanger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The 134th Air Refueling Wing at Knoxville’s McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new $31 million aircraft hangar on June 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Construction was started on the state of the art 57,400 square-foot hangar in 2019 and is large enough to house the unit’s KC-135 Stratotanker and the Air Force’s newest in-flight refueling tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus.

“With this new hangar, the recently completed runway at McGhee Tyson Airport, and the outstanding support we receive from throughout East Tennessee, I am beyond confident this unit is ‘Volunteer Ready’ and ready to serve the nation and the state of Tennessee well into the future,” said Col. Lee Hartley, 134th Air Refueling Wing commander.

McGhee Tyson Airport’s $131 million runway project was completed in 2021 and is the largest in the airport’s history. Similarly, the 134th’s hangar project is the largest in base history. In addition to housing aircraft in its 28,000 square-foot hangar bay, the building will also feature a 4,600 square-foot corrosion control section, a 5,400 square-foot avionics shop, and a 19,400 square-foot section for maintenance and general-purpose shops.

The 134th has performed air refueling missions since 1964, flown KC-135s since 1976, and won sixteen outstanding unit awards for exceptional meritorious service that clearly set the unit above its peers.

To RSVP for the ribbon cutting, please contact Lt. Col. Travers Hurst at 865-336-3205 or travers.c.hurst.mil@mail.mil.