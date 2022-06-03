bravoSUITE, a Smart Talent Management Solution, Was Showcased at the “Work the Nordic Way” Event
Bravo Talent Corporation is delighted to announce that bravoSUITE was showcased at the "Work the Nordic Way 2022" eventHO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Talent Corporation is delighted to announce that our product bravoSUITE - a smart talent management solution – was showcased at the “Work the Nordic Way 2022” event, hosted by Nordic Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam). The event’s main purpose was to grease the wheels for collaboration between Vietnamese and Scandinavian businesses.
Upon visiting the bravoSUITE booth, event attendees were introduced to the re-visioning and innovative benefits of an advanced talent management ecosystem. bravoSUITE is an optimal human resources tool to centralize all talent management processes and unlock human potential. It allows enterprises to hire, engage, develop, and retain employees on and all-in-one platform. In addition, it helps accelerate human resources hiring procedures, discover employees’ strengths and possibilities, leaving room for your business to grow rapidly.
The ecosystem consists of 4 distinct yet collaborative features that can either function separately or together to create a seamless global business procedure:
• bravoTALENT: Simplify and centralize recruitment process
• bravoGROWTH: Explore employees' strengths and potential
• bravoSURVEY: Boost employee satisfaction through engaging surveys
• bravoINSIGHTS: Visualize recruitment performance and employees’ insights to support decision makers
bravoSUITE also offers a 21-day free trial and free jobs posting for all recruiters who want to experience their all-in-one system.
During the event, the bravoSUITE team had a chance to meet and exchange business cards with over 160 companies and 30 firms who showed great interest in their products and would like to setup demo meetings.
Additionally, as a talent management solution firm in Vietnam with Nordic management, bravoSUITE has been embracing the Nordic values in their operation. Specializing in human resources solutions, bravoSUITE understands fully the importance of cultivating robust leadership values, welfare models for employees, as well as sustainable business collaboration between nations, and that’s also the theme of this year’s event.
About Bravo Talent Corporation.
Established in 2020, Bravo Talent Corporation is one of the leading talent management solution companies, leading the business management supplies market. With innovation and constructive transformation as its core values, Bravo Talent Corporation developed bravoSUITE, a complete, all-in-one solution for all business management purposes.
Bravo Talent Corporation believes that a business is as strong as its employees, hence, it aims to support and explore business capability by optimizing the management processes - from recruitment, to training, to retention, to employee comprehension and appreciation. With bravoSUITE, global companies can gain insightful data regarding their human workforce and how to optimize their leadership and unlock human potential.
For more details, please visit website: www.bravosuite.io
