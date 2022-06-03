Global Tank Wagons Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Tank Wagons Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Tank Wagons Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Tank Wagons Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the tank wagons market size is expected to grow from $63.4 billion in 2021 to $69.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The tank wagons global market is then expected to grow to $85.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Increased demand for liquid and gases as a raw material in residential and petrochemicals sectors that use railways as one of the modes of transportation is contributing to the tank wagons market growth.

The tank wagons market consists of sales of tank wagons rail freight transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the transportation of freight in a tank wagon. Tank Wagons are a type of railroad car or rolling stock that are designed to transport liquid and gaseous commodities on the rail transport system. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Tank Wagons Market Trends

The launch of the internet of things (IoT) to fast-track the safety and compliance of rail tanks have created immense demand in the tank wagons market. The Internet of Things (IoT) empowers rail administrators to use internet-connected communication devices installed across infrastructure and rolling stock to increase safety. Moreover, there are many apps such as the safety lock app, terminal automation app, and anti-roll-away apps rolled out by TCS to digitalize the tank wagons.

Global Tank Wagons Market Segments

The global tank wagons market is segmented:

By Tank Pressure Type: Pressurized Railroad Tank Car, General Purpose or Non-Pressurized Tank Car

By Protection Type: Insulated, Non-Insulated

By Application: Crude Oil, Ethanol, Liquefied Gases, Bio Fuels, Milk, Chemicals, Others

By Geography: The tank wagons global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Tank Wagons Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tank wagons market overviews, tank wagons global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the tank wagons global market, tank wagons global market share, tank wagons global market segments and geographies, tank wagons global market players, tank wagons global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The tank wagons market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Tank Wagons Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Railcar Industries Inc., GATX, National Steel Car, The Greenbrier Companies, Trinity Industries Inc., Vertex Railcar, Union tank car company, American-Rails, Chongqing ChagnZheng Heavy Industry, TrinityRail Products, Caterpillar, Japan Oil Transportation., Kelso Technologies Inc, OmBesco Limited, Procor Limited, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

